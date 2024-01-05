Aus vs Pak, SCG Test: Hazlewood's 4-for stuns Pakistan after Aamer Jamal 6/69 gives visitors slender lead

At stumps on Day Three of the Australia versus Pakistan Test, at SCG, Sydney, Pakistan is reeling at 68 for 7 with Josh Hazlewood putting the Aussies on top courtesy of his 4 for 9. Aamer Jamal, who is having a dream run in the series Down Under, propelled his side slightly ahead of Australia as his 6 for 69 dismissed the hosts for 299 in response to Pakistan's 313. However, Pakistan find themselves on the back foot at stumps, with an overall lead of 82 with just three wickets in hand.

The day started with Australia 116 for 2 after Day Two was cut-short due to rain and bad light. The initial part of the day's play saw Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne put on a sedate stand, of 79 runs for the third-wicket, by playing some risk-free cricket. While Smith was removed by Mir Hamza for 38, Labuschagne (60) followed him in the next over, being dismissed by Agha Salman.

Australia were soon reduced to 205-5 before a timely 84-run stand between Alex Carey (38) and all-rounder Mitchell Marsh (54) took them near Pakistan's 313. One fancied the hosts to take a lead but Jamal stunned everybody with a 6 for 69, his second six-wicket haul on the tour, to dismiss Pat Cummins & Co. for 299 (losing their last five for 10 runs). He had already struck a brilliant 82 in Pakistan's first innings.

After Jamal's six-for, Pakistan started their second essay soon but lost Abdullah Shafique and captain Shan Masood in a flash, for no scores. While Saim Ayub-Babar Azam did put on a 56-run third-wicket stand, they departed in quick succession before Cummins brought back Hazlewood into the attack and the pacer rocked Pakistan's middle and lower-order, accounting for 4 for 9.

Mohammad Rizwan, who top-scored with a fine 88 in the first innings, and Jamal, who went unbeaten at stumps have a huge task to stretch the lead, which is only 82 at present.