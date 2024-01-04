Updated WTC 2023/25 standings: India claim top spot after historic win in Cape Town vs South Africa

India beat South Africa by seven wickets on Day Two of the second and final Test, at Newlands, Cape Town, on Thursday (Jan 4) to end the two-match series at a 1-1 stalemate in the African nation. This became India's maiden Test win at the venue and also only their second instance of drawing a red-ball series on South African soil.

With this, India jumped to the top spot in the updated ICC World Test Championship (WTC) points table. Rohit Sharma & Co. gained 12 points following their inspiring series-levelling win to replace the Proteas from the top. It is to be noted that India ended 2023 at the sixth spot in the WTC points table after a big loss to South Africa in Centurion. Back then, SA took the top spot but India have replaced them on Thursday.

Here is the updated points table of the WTC 2023-25 cycle:

Talking about the Cape Town Test, SA opted to bat first. India rode on Mohammed Siraj's 6 for 15 to dismantle SA's batting order and dismiss them for a paltry 55. In reply, India managed 153 -- taking a vital 98-run lead -- before the hosts ended the day's play at 62 for 3. On Day Two, Jasprit Bumrah's 6 for 61 dismissed the African side for 176 despite opener Aiden Markram's 106. Chasing 79, India achieved the target in 12 overs. Thus, this also became the shortest Test ever, in terms of fewest balls bowled, which produced a result.

At the post-match presentation, a jubilant Indian skipper Rohit said, "A great feat. In Centurion, we had to learn from the mistakes. We came back very well, especially our bowlers. Had some plans and the boys got rewarded. We applied ourselves, we batted well to get a 100-run lead, not pleasing to see the last six wickets. We knew that it's going to be a short game, we knew every run matters, to get that lead was very important."