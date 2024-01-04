SA vs Ind: Cape Town Test scripts WORLD RECORD after India's inspiring win

On Thursday (Jan 4), India ended the second and final Test versus South Africa, at Newlands, Cape Town, with an impressive seven-wicket win. This marked their first-ever Test win at the venue as Rohit Sharma & Co. ended the two-match series at 1-1. Thus, India ended with a drawn Test series in South Africa for only the second time -- after 2010/11 tour.

The match also scripted a world record of being the shortest Test ever, in terms of fewest balls bowled, which produced a result.

Fewest balls in a Test match (not drawn):

642 - SA v IND at Cape Town, 2024

656 - AUS v SA at Melbourne, 1932

672 - WI v ENG at Bridgetown, 1935

The contest started off on a brilliant note for India on Day One. Being asked to bowl first, India rode on Mohammed Siraj's 6 for 15 to dismiss Dean Elgar-led Proteas for a mere 55 in 23.4 overs. Later in the day, India were bundled out for 153, managing a vital 98-run lead in the low-scoring contest. The day's play ended with the home side reeling at 62 for 3.

Despite Aiden Markram's sublime 106, SA were dismissed 176 on Day Two, courtesy of Jasprit Bumrah's six-fer. Chasing 79, India got to the target with seven wickets to spare.

At the post-match presentation, winning captain Rohit said, "A great feat. In Centurion, we had to learn from the mistakes. We came back very well, especially our bowlers. Had some plans and the boys got rewarded. We applied ourselves, we batted well to get a 100-run lead, not pleasing to see the last six wickets. We knew that it's going to be a short game, we knew every run matters, to get that lead was very important."