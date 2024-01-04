SA vs IND: Jasprit Bumrah, Siraj star in India's maiden win in Cape Town, end Test series at 1-1

India fought back to win the second Test against South Africa in Cape Town by seven wickets inside two days to share honours in this two-match series. Following day one at Newlands, when 23 wickets fell inside three sessions, with India and South Africa getting all out in the first innings, Jasprit Bumrah starred on day two, picking a six-for before batters wrapped up the formalities.

At Cape Town’s picturesque venue, the home team decided to bat first after winning the toss. Less they knew they would return with an unwanted record to their name as Mohammed Siraj triggered an early collapse (picking six for 15) inside the first session to send them packing on 55 – South Africa’s lowest team total against India in Tests.

India lost Yashasvi Jaiswal early, but Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill anchored the innings, helping them surpass Proteas' first-innings total. India then lost three wickets quickly. With veteran Virat Kohli and KL Rahul at the crease, the visiting team looked like walking away with a huge lead.

That thought, however, got quashed soon after as South African bowlers, mainly Lungi Ngidi and ace seamer Kagiso Rabada, picked five wickets among themselves (outside of a run out) on zero runs in the span of 11 balls to dismiss India on 153.

South Africa returned to bat (for the second time) on day one of the New Year’s Test, losing three wickets for 62 before the day got called off.

Bumrah wreaked havoc on day two

Jasprit Bumrah was on song on day two, picking a six-for in Tests. His early exploits resulted in South Africa applying the all-out attack, with Aiden Markram being the protagonist.

On a pitch where almost every batter struggled big time, Markram left a mark with a stunning hundred (after being dropped earlier by KL Rahul). After his wicket (on 106), the Indian bowlers finished their innings on 176.

With India needing 79 to win the Test and level the two-match series 1-1, openers began smashing from ball one. Young Jaiswal enjoyed the perks of the Test match field before Nandre Burger got him out, caught in the deep square leg area.