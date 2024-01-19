Aus v WI: Usman Khawaja escapes a fractured jaw after suffering nasty blow from Shamar Joseph bouncer

Australia thrashed West Indies by ten wickets early on Day Three of the first Test at the Adelaide Oval on Friday (Jan 19). With just a run needed for a win, chasing a mere 26, Australia opener Usman Khawaja suffered a nasty blow from a Shamar Joseph bouncer. Khawaja was spitting blood as the Aussie opener took his eyes off the ball and failed to dodge from the line of a bouncer which struck his helmet at a rapid pace.

Thus, Khawaja was deemed retired hurt as the pair of Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne scored the winning run. After the hosts' comprehensive win, Cricket Australia (CA) has confirmed that the left-hander has escaped a fractured jaw after the nasty hit but remains doubtful for the second and final Test, slated to begin at The Gabba, Brisbane on Jan 25.

According to a statement from CA, Khawaja will be monitored for delayed concussion which is a norm in sports after head injuries. In addition, the board stated that he has not shown signs of concussion after being immediately assessed but he will be closely monitored before the second Test.

"Usman Khawaja has been cleared of a fractured jaw and will be monitored for any delayed concussion symptoms leading into the second NRMA Insurance Test match against the West Indies in Brisbane," a CA statement read.

"Khawaja was not diagnosed with a concussion on his initial post-match assessment today," it added.

Talking about the first Test, Pat Cummins-led Australia opted to bowl and rode on skipper and Josh Hazlewood's 4-fers to dismiss the visitors for 188. In reply, Travis Head's 109 bailed Aussies out of trouble, reeling at 168 for 6, to take a 95-run lead. In their second essay, WI were bundled out for 120 on Friday morning, with Hazlewood taking 5 for 35 before Smith-Labuschagne completed the formalities.