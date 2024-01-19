AUS vs WI 2024: Josh Hazlewood’s career-best haul guides Australia home in Adelaide Test

Seamer Josh Hazlewood picked his career-best match figures (9/79) to guide Australia home in the first Test against West Indies in Adelaide. The hosts won the match by ten wickets before lunch on day three, taking a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

Batter Usman Khawaja retired hurt after suffering a blow to his face off a steamy bouncer by debutant Shamar Joseph. But that couldn’t derail Australia’s quest for the win as they chased down 26 in the fourth innings inside seven overs.

West Indies resumed the day with 22 runs behind and four wickets in hand after Hazlewood inflicted an early collapse during the final session on day two. Seasoned player Joshua de Silva tried saving the sinking ship but managed only 18 before Starc accounted for his wicket.

The tail, with Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach and Joseph, added a few runs to the board, but it wasn’t enough as West Indies got bundled out on a mere 120 in their second innings.

With little to chase, newly-promoted opener Steve Smith remained unbeaten at 11, while Khawaja left the field, remaining unbeaten on nine, as Australia drew first blood in this series.

Hazlewood, Joseph starred in Adelaide

Batting first at the iconic Adelaide Oval, West Indies scored just 188 in the first innings, with Kirk McKenzie scoring a fifty. Joseph hit 36 batting at number 11, but his best moment came when he dismissed Smith off his first delivery in Test cricket, caught in the second slip.

The right-arm seamer impressed everyone with his spell, returning with a maiden Test five-for in the first innings.

However, Travis Head’s counter-attacking hundred helped Australia survive a deficit scare as they scored 283 in their first innings.

Veteran Hazlewood got into the beast mode in the second innings, picking a five-wicket haul and completing his career-best figures of 9 for 79 in a Test.