Asian Champions Trophy 2023: India climb to top spot with stunning 5-0 win over Malaysia

The Indian Men’s Hockey Team completed another massive win in the ongoing Asian Champions Trophy 2023 on Sunday. The Olympic bronze medalist defeated table-toppers Malaysia 5-0 in a one-sided contest, climbing to the top of the chart with two wins in three games.

Leading their sub-continent counterpart Malaysia 22-7 in the overall head-to-head record, India went one step further from the last outing (3-3) and claimed a gigantic win.

Coming off on the back of a 1-1 draw against Japan in the previous encounter, the upbeat Indian Men’s Hockey Team took their time before opening the account in this high-octane clash. With both teams playing at the top of their abilities early on, India made the breakthrough via Karthi Selvam in the first quarter.

The Indian Team kept the momentum but failed to convert any chance into a goal in the next quarter, as the score line read 1-0 at the end of the first half.

In the 2nd minute of the 3rd quarter, India got the penalty corner and Hardik, upon receiving the rebound off Harmanpreet’s shot, slammed one back into the goal to make it 2-0. A few minutes later, in the same quarter, captain Harmanpreet, leading from the front, managed to make it 3-0 with his rising drag flick.

It looked like it was India’s night again in this Asian Hockey Championship 2023.

With one quarter left and India leading 3-0 by the start, Gurjant had the last laugh as he connected one and came on the scoresheet with a goal to his name.

In no time, India made it 5-0 after Jugraj Singh, with a powerful drag flick, hammered one into the roof of the net. Even with 30 seconds left on the clock, the hosts looked to add another one to the tally but failed, thus ending a contest with a massive 5-0 win.

Courtesy of this win, India reached the top of the points table and will take on Korea in their next match on Monday, August 7, while the marquee game against Pakistan will take place on Wednesday, August 9.