Asia Cup: Kuldeep Yadav credits Suryakumar Yadav for his 'pep talk' after India beat SL in Super Four clash

Kuldeep Yadav starred with the ball for Team India in their successful defence of 213 versus Sri Lanka in the crucial Super Four clash in Asia Cup 2023 on Tuesday (September 12) in Colombo. Batting first, India only managed a below-par 213 all-out in 49.1 overs as the Sri Lankan spin duo of Dunith Wellalage and Charith Asalanka wreaked havoc with regular strikes, and the former accounting for 5 for 40. However, Jasprit Bumrah's early breakthroughs dented SL's run-chase from the word go before Ravindra Jadeja (2 for 33) and Kuldeep (4 for 43) bundled out the Lankans for 172 in 41.3 overs.

After the match, the 28-year-old Kuldeep credited Suryakumar Yadav's pep talk for his splendid spell on a tricky surface. "You gave a pep talk before the game and asked me not to lose grip in this game. A bowler's body language changes after bagging a five-for. He gets relaxed, though the confidence remains. It often happens with a bowler. So, that two minutes of pep talk really helped," Kuldeep told Suryakumar, who came as a substitute and contributed with two good catches, in a conversation on bcci.tv.

Also read: Indian captain Rohit Sharma lauds Kuldeep Yadav after SL win sends India to Asia Cup final

Captain Rohit also lauded Kuldeep for his improved and consistent run in the recent year. After the SL win, he told the broadcasters, "For the past year or so, he's bowling really really well. He has done a lot of hard work on his rhythm. He went back to the drawing board and worked on it. The ball is coming out nicely and you can see the results in the last 10 ODIs."

Kuldeep has been in fine form in ODIs. In 2023, he is India's leading run-getter with as many as 31 scalps and has set the stage on fire in the ongoing continental tournament with nine wickets in India's two Super Four games so far. He accounted for 5 for 25 versus Pakistan and will be eager to carry on with the momentum in their remaining tie versus Bangladesh on September 15 at the same venue; i.e. the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. India will then gear up for the Asia Cup final, having secured a spot after the SL win, where they are set to meet the winner of the Pakistan-Sri Lanka face-off, on September 14.

The tournament finale will be held at the same venue in Colombo on Sunday afternoon (September 17).

WATCH WION LIVE HERE