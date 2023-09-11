Asia Cup: India register their joint-highest ODI score vs Pakistan during Super Four clash in Colombo

India rode on Virat Kohli's unbeaten 122 and KL Rahul's stunning unbeaten 111 to post a mammoth 356 for 2 versus arch-rivals Pakistan during the rain-hit Super Four clash of the Asia Cup in Colombo, on Monday (September 11). The day commenced on Sunday (September 10) but due to rain and wet outfield, the proceedings were halted with India 147 for 2 in 24.1 overs after being asked to bat first. Losing openers Rohit Sharma (56) and Shubman Gill (58), Kohli and Rahul stitched an unbroken 233-run third-wicket stand to propel India to their joint-highest ODI score versus the Men in Green.

INDIA's HIGHEST ODI SCORES VS PAKISTAN

356 for 9 in 2005, Visakhapatnam

356 for 2 in 2023, Colombo*

349 for 7 in 2004, Karachi

336 for 5 in 2019, Manchester

330 for 8 in 2008, Mirpur

330 for 4 in 2012, Mirpur

Talking about the Indian innings, the platform was set by openers Rohit Sharma (56) and Shubman Gill (58) as their 121-run opening stand took India off to a flier. Soon, they were reduced to 123 for two.

From thereon, Kohli and Rahul joined hands and their mammoth stand took the game away from Pakistan. Kohli accelerated towards the end whereas Rahul, playing his first international game since early 2023, never looked out of touch to slam his sixth ODI century. Meanwhile, Kohli struck his 47th ODI ton and 77th international century to remain unbeaten on a 94-ball 122*, striking at 129.79.

Speaking to the broadcasters after the Indian innings, Gill said, "Very special for us. He (Rahul) was playing his first match after coming back from injury and to be able to score a century in these conditions was pretty magnificent. Obviously Virat Bhai also completed his century and got to 13000 runs which shows his great inspiration to all of us. The ball was doing a little bit in the initial period and they also bowled well with the new ball, but it was important for us to take them on and put the bad balls away to put the pressure back on them. I think he (Shaheen) was trying to attack the wickets and I wanted to show intent, worked for me yesterday. There's a bit of seam movement and once the ball gets older we have to mix it up with slower ones, I found it difficult when they were mixing up their length and pace."

India will look to open their account in the Super Four stage with a big win over Pakistan on Monday evening.

