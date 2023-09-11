IND vs PAK, Asia Cup: Virat Kohli becomes quickest to 13k ODI runs during 77th int'l ton in Super Four tie

On Monday (September 11), Virat Kohli smashed another impressive ton, his 47th in the ODI format, during the reserve day of the Super Four clash between India and Pakistan in Colombo. With this, he achieved a plethora of records. He has now become the quickest to 13,000 ODI runs. Moreover, he also smashed his fourth consecutive ton playing at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. Kohli reached his 77th international ton and remains 23 behind leading century-maker Sachin Tendulkar's overall tally (100). Riding on Kohli's unbeaten 122 and KL Rahul's 111*, India posted 356 for 2 in their full quota of 50 overs versus their neighbours.

PLETHORA OF RECORDS BROKEN BY KING KOHLI

Fastest to 13000 ODI runs (by innings)

276 - VIRAT KOHLI

321 - Sachin Tendulkar

341 - Ricky Ponting

363 - Kumar Sangakkara

416 - Sanath Jayasuriya

Most 100s in ODI Asia Cup:

6 - Sanath Jayasuriya

4 - Virat Kohli*

4 - Kumar Sangakkara

3 - Shoaib Malik

Virat Kohli last four scores at Colombo (RPS):

128*(119)

131(96)

110*(116)

122*(94)

Talking about Kohli's knock, he came out in the middle after a superb century-stand between Indian openers Rohit Sharma (56) and Shubman Gill (58). After being asked to bat first, on Sunday (September 10), India rode on an impressive 121-run opening stand before Kohli and KL Rahul joined hands at 123 for 2. From thereon, the duo displayed great temperament and complemented each other very well to stitch an unbroken 233-run third-wicket stand and propel India to a mammoth 356 for 2 in 50 overs.

Kohli was cautious, to begin with, but kept rotating the strike and never looked out of sorts. He slowly and steadily accelerated and took on the Haris Rauf-less Pakistani bowlers on the reserve day to end with a splendid 94-ball 122, laced with 9 fours and 3 sixes at a strike rate of 129.79.

India will now look to defend the big total and add vital points in their kitty in the crucial Super Four face-off versus arch-rivals Pakistan.

