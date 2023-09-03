Asia Cup: Former Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif takes a SWIPE at Indian batters after Shaheen Afridi's wickets

India vs Pakistan match in Asia Cup 2023 on Saturday, September 2 in Kandy, Sri Lanka may have ended without producing a result but the game gave enough to cheer to fans of both sides. Firstly, it was Pakistan's bowlers, especially Shaheen Shah Afridi, who wreaked havoc on Indian top order but then Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya played superbly to get India back in the game.

Former Pakistan prime minister Shehbaz Sharif, however, did not miss the chance to take a swipe at the Indian batters when Afridi was bowling a dream spell. The left-arm fast bowler hit the full lengths and accounted for the wickets of Indian skipper Rohit Sharma and former skipper Virat Kohli in his first spell. He also troubled other batsmen namely Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan as well and ex-Pak PM did not leave the chance to let the world know it.

Posting on his social media account X, formerly Twitter, Sharif first wrote SHAHEEN before adding more words in reply of the original post which read, "THEY CANNOT PLAY HIM." Have a look at the tweets here:

Pakistan fast bowlers were all over India during the entire length of the match barring the 138-run partnership between Kishan (82) and Pandya (87) for the fifth wicket. Pak bowlers also created history by taking all 10 wickets - a first in the regional tournament. Apart from Rohit and Kohli, Shaheen also sent back Pandya and Jadeja as well to finish with the figures of 4/35 in his 10 overs.

As for other wickets, Haris Rauf took three of them for 58 runs. The right-arm express bowler sent back Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan. Naseem Shah, the third pacer in Pak line-up joined the party a bit late, but once he did the fast bowler cleaned up the Indian tail-enders with much ease, taking rest of the three wickets for just 36 runs including two in one over.

India eventually finished at 266 in 48.5 overs but rain didn't let the second innings take place and the match was called off without a result.

