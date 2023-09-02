Asia Cup: Pakistan pace trio of Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah create HISTORY in match vs India

Pakistan fast bowlers were all over India during their Asia Cup 2023 match in Kandy, Sri Lanka on Saturday, September 2. Such was the impact of the three fast bowlers - Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf - that they even created history in regional tournament by sharing all 10 wickets among them. This was also the first time that pacers have accounted for all 10 wickets in an innings in Asia Cup.

It all started with Shaheen Afridi bowling an in-swinger which went past India skipper Rohit Sharma's defence and uprooted his off-stump. The left-arm fast bowler, who has been Achilles Heels for Indian top-order batsmen, struck again and cleaned up Virat Kohli in his next over to put India two down inside seven overs.

After Afridi was done with his two wickets, Haris Rauf joined the party and took wickets of Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill to leave India four down for 66 in 15th over. Ishan Kishan (82) and Hardik Pandya (87) then added 138 runs for the fifth wicket, bringing India back in the game.

It was Haris Rauf again who broke the partnership by sending Ishan Kishan back to take this third and final wicket of the day in innings' 38th over. Pak skipper Babar Azam then brought Shaheen back in the 44th over and the southpaw took two wickets in the over, sending back both Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja. Shaheen eventually finished with four wickets for just 35 in 10 overs.

Naseem then joined the party to wrap the tail and took all three wickets to end India's innings in 48.5 overs for 266 runs. Naseem also bowled brilliantly, giving away just 36 runs for his three wickets. As for the spinners, Pakistan used three of them and they went for 133 runs in 17 overs collectively.

Their lead spinner Shadab Khan gave away 57 in his nine overs while Mohammad Nawaz accounted for 55 runs in his eight overs. The third spinner, Agha Salman, bowled just four overs for 21 runs.

