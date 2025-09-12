Google Preferred
Umang Bafna
Published: Sep 12, 2025, 12:16 IST | Updated: Sep 12, 2025, 12:16 IST
Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan vs Oman match today: Head-to-head, ground stats, pitch conditions and more

Story highlights

Pakistan comes into the match with high confidence after recently winning the UAE T20I Tri-Series. They have experience and form on their side. For Oman, this is a big moment. It's their first-ever appearance in the Asia Cup

Pakistan and Oman will lock horns at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday, (Sep 12) in match four of the Asia Cup 2025. This will be the first game of the tournament for both teams, and they will be aiming to start strong. Pakistan comes into the match with high confidence after recently winning the UAE T20I Tri-Series. They have experience and form on their side. For Oman, this is a big moment. It's their first-ever appearance in the Asia Cup, and they will be looking to make an impact against a top team like Pakistan. Before the game gets underway, let's glance at the key stats below.

PAK vs OMA: Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first time Pakistan and Oman take on each other in T20Is.

Also read | PAK vs OMA Asia Cup 2025, live streaming and weather forecast: When and where to watch live in India

Ground Stats – Dubai International Stadium

  1. Highest Team Score:India: 212/2 vs Afghanistan (Sep 8, 2022)
  2. Lowest Team Score: West Indies: 55 all out vs England (Oct 23, 2021)
  3. Biggest Win by Runs: India: Won by 101 runs vs Afghanistan (Sep 8, 2022)
  4. Closest Win at Dubai: UAE: Won by 2 runs vs Kuwait (Dec 21, 2024)

Recent Results in Dubai International Stadium (Last 5 Matches)

  1. India beat UAE by 9 wickets – Sep 10, 2025
  2. UAE beat Kuwait by 2 runs – Dec 21, 2024
  3. Scotland beat UAE by 32 runs – Mar 14, 2024
  4. Scotland beat UAE by 9 runs – Mar 13, 2024
  5. UAE beat Scotland by 8 wickets – Mar 11, 2024

Pitch Report – Dubai International Stadium

The surface at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium traditionally leans on the dry side, where stroke play can be challenging as the ball grips and holds after pitching. Spinners tend to come into play as the innings progress, while seamers often find early movement and bounce with the new ball.

