/Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan vs Oman match today: Head-to-head, ground stats, pitch conditions and more

Pakistan and Oman will lock horns at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday, (Sep 12) in match four of the Asia Cup 2025. This will be the first game of the tournament for both teams, and they will be aiming to start strong. Pakistan comes into the match with high confidence after recently winning the UAE T20I Tri-Series. They have experience and form on their side. For Oman, this is a big moment. It's their first-ever appearance in the Asia Cup, and they will be looking to make an impact against a top team like Pakistan. Before the game gets underway, let's glance at the key stats below.