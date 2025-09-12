PAK vs OMA Asia Cup 2025, live streaming and weather forecast: When and where to watch live in India

Pakistan and Oman will commence their Asia Cup match on Friday, Sep 12, with a clash at the Dubai International Stadium. Pakistan enters the tournament after performing well in the T20 Tri-Series, where they defeated Afghanistan by 75 runs in the final. Mohammad Nawaz’s hat-trick helped them win the series. Pakistan, ranked eighth in the world, will look to adapt to conditions and gain good experience before their big match against their biggest rivals, India. This will be Oman’s debut in the Asia Cup, and they will try to make it a special and memorable.

Weather forecast

As for the weather, the forecast for match day is clear and dry, which is great news for fans. According to reports, the temperature at the start of the match (8:00 PM IST) will be around 35°C, with humidity close to 65 per cent. These conditions can be physically demanding for the players, but since no rain is expected, the match should proceed without any interruptions.

Pakistan vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 Match Live Streaming Details

When and where will the Pakistan vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 match take place?

The Pakistan vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 match will be played at Dubai International Stadium on September 12. The match will start at 8:00 PM IST.

When will the toss of the Pakistan vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 Match 4 take place?

The toss for the Pakistan vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 match has been scheduled for 7:30 PM IST.

Where to watch Pakistan vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 Match live stream in India?

The Pakistan vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 match will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website as well as FanCode.

Where to watch Pakistan vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 Match Live Telecast on TV in India?