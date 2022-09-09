Asia Cup 2022: Pathum Nissanka leads Sri Lanka's impressive chase beating Pakistan by five wickets

Sri Lanka and Pakistan locked horns with each other in the last match of the Super Fours. Their most recent clash served to be a teaser for the finals of the 2022 edition of the Asia Cup.

The Sri Lankans found it relatively easy to overcome the challenge presented by The Shaheens as they were presented with a chase of 122. With Pathum Nissanka at the helm of their batting effort against Pakistan, the Dasun Shanaka-led outfit stormed to a comfortable five-wicket win.

Nissanka led Sri Lanka's batting charge right from the get-go. He stood firm in the face of Pakistan's bowlers through to the end even though a number of his fellow batsmen were sent back to the stands.

His unbeaten knock of 55 did wonders for Sri Lanka's charge against Pakistan, setting the tone for their next and final clash of the tournament. Building on his exhilarating performance, Bhanuka Rajapaksa scored 24 runs and Dasun Shanaka put 21 on the board to help see their team through.

In addition to their batting, Sri Lanka's efforts from the opposite end of the pitch were nothing less than impressive. They put on an absolute masterclass as far as bowling was concerned, cruising past the Pakistani batting lineup to send them packing at 121.

Maheesh Theekshana and Pramod Madushan walked away from the pitch with two Pakistani scalps each under their belts. However, it was Wanindu Hasaranga who shone the brightest with the ball, racking up a whopping three wickets.

Sri Lanka were clearly the better team out on the pitch of the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. They will enter their upcoming clash against Pakistan with the Asia Cup title hanging in the balance with the momentum of this victory to bolster their performance. Whether The Shaheens will be able to step up and face the challenge head on is something that remains to be seen.