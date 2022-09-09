Asia Cup 2022: Fakhar Zaman astonishingly escapes dismissal as ball fails to knock bails off the wicket- Watch

Sri Lanka took on Pakistan in what can only be described as a prequel to the penultimate match of the Asia Cup after which, one side will be crowned champions of the prestigious tournament.

Although the first innings of the final match of the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup featured some exhilarating performances from the Sri Lankan bowling order, it is perhaps the incident involving Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman that overshadowed everything else.

While facing Pramod Madushan in the sixth over, the No. 3 batsman for the Men in Green found himself in a unique predicament. In the final delivery of the over, the ball clipped the inside edge of Zaman's bat before proceeding to roll back to the stumps, making impact.

However, to everyone's surprise, including Zaman, he managed to escape getting bowled from the delivery as the impact was not strong enough to knock the bails off the wicket, offering the 32-year-old a new lease on life on the pitch.

Zaman's stint on the field, however, did not last too long after this incident as he was promptly dismissed in the 9th over after Wanindu Hasaranga took a fantastic catch inches away from the boundary on Chamika Karunaratne's delivery, sending Zaman packing.

His performance on the pitch was nothing to write home about as he could only manage to put 13 runs on the board off of 18 balls, barely bolstering The Shaheens' charge against Sri Lanka. Of the 13 runs he scored, he could only find the boundary once as he scored a four. Over the course of their innings, Pakistan could only score a total of 121.