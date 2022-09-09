VIRAL: Elderly fan bows down to Virat Kohli as he slams 71st int'l ton in India-Afghanistan tie - WATCH

Virat Kohli ended his international drought on Thursday (September 8) as India faced Afghanistan in their last Super Four clash before bowing out of the Asia Cup 2022 edition. Bing asked to bat first, a Rohit Sharma-less Indian team rode on Kohli's 122 not out (off 61 balls), who opened the innings with stand-in captain KL Rahul, to post a mammoth 212-3.

In reply, Afghanistan fell like nine pins in the run-chase by being restricted to 111/8 in 20 overs to lose by a whopping 101-run margin. Bhuvneshwar Kumar returned with 5 for 4 in his full quota of overs to stand tall but the Player-of-the-Match Kohli generated maximum eyeballs. Kohli's innings was laced with 12 fours and 6 sixes and his return to form is a huge blessing for Rohit & Co. heading into the 2022 T20 World Cup, from October-November in Australia. The 33-year-old Kohli's hundred is a huge sigh of relief for many Indian cricket fans, worldwide, who have been eagerly waiting for King Kohli to move past his ordinary run of form.

As soon as Kohli smacked an impressive pull over the fence to reach triple figures, the crowd -- at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai -- were sent into a frenzy. An elderly fan's unmissable reaction, present in the stands, went viral in no time as Kohli raised his bat and acknowledged the crowd after reaching his 71st international ton. Here's the video of the elderly fan bowing down to the Indian star batter:

With his recent ton over Afghanistan, Kohli equalled with Australia's former captain Ricky Ponting in terms of second-most international tons overall. Here's the top five in the elite feat:

Sachin Tendulkar - 100

Virat Kohli - 71*

Ricky Ponting - 71

Kumar Sangakkara - 63

Jacques Kallis - 62

At the post-match presentation, a content Kohli said, "Firstly I am grateful for how the day went today. Time away from the game gave me a good chance to sit back and observe a lot of things about me. I mentioned one special person - Anushka - who stood by me through these tough times and I mentioned her as she has seen the absolute raw side of me throughout all these months. She was the one putting things in perspective for me, kept giving me the right kind of guidance, vision moving forward and I came back into the system as a relaxed person. It was just about enjoying the game, understanding the game and what God blessed you with. Today was the build-up of the last few games, I batted out of my skin to be honest and I surprised myself. What surprised me was my 60s became failures; quite shocking for me, batting pretty well and contributing but doesn't seem to be enough. I can't really pinpoint anything to anyone as I said God has blessed me with good things in the past and that's why I am in this position where these things can be spoken about."