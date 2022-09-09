India's World Cup-winning captains MS Dhoni and Kapil Dev attend US Open QFs, video goes viral - WATCH

Edited By: Vinayak Kunnath Manoj WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Updated: Sep 09, 2022, 08:47 PM(IST)

MS Dhoni and Kapil Dev witness the action unfold at the US Open quarterfinals. Photograph:( Twitter )

MS Dhoni and Kapil Dev make an appearance at the US Open quarterfinals to watch Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner go toe-to-toe against each other. 

Indian cricketing royalty MS Dhoni and Kapil Dev were seen enjoying the action unfolding in the quarterfinal stage of the high-octane US Open. The duo were in attendance to watch Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner lock horns with each other in a bid to consolidate their position in the semi-final of the Grand Slam.

Footage of the duo enjoying the action unfolding at the Arthur Ashe Stadium was shared by Sony Sports Network on social media. In the video, renowned chef Vikas Khanna was also seen seated right next to Dhoni. 

The exhilarating encounter between  third seed Alcaraz and 11th seed Sinner was a  five-set thriller after which, Alcaraz managed to overcome the challenge presented by the Italian, recording a score of 6-3, 6-7 (7/9), 6-7 (0/7), 7-5, 6-3, effectively booking his spot in the US Open semifinals.

The enthralling match went on for a whopping  5hr 15min. With the win against Sinner, the 19-year-old Spaniard currently finds himself on a collision course with Frances Tiafoe of the United States. 

"Honestly, I still don't know I did it. I always say that you have to believe in yourself all the time. Hope is the last thing that you lose. I just believed in myself and believed in my game.

"At five hours 15 minutes, from the first ball to the last, there was immense quality from both Jannik and me. In all the sets there were goals and we were very close to winning or losing...it was a match that Jannik and I will remember for the rest of our lives," said Alcaraz, looking back at his performance in the aftermath of their clash.

