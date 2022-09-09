US Open men’s singles SF live streaming: When and where to watch Frances Tiafoe vs Carlos Alcaraz tie?

A lot of action and drama has taken place in the US Open 2022 edition, which is the last Grand Slam of the calendar year. The likes of Serena Williams, Rafael Nadal, Daniil Medvedev, etc. have bowed out and the action now moves to the semi-finals with plenty of twists and turns still awaited. In the men's singles semi-finals, Karen Khachonov will square off with Casper Ruud whereas Frances Tiafoe Karen Khachonov will be up against Spain's Carlos Alcaraz.

Talking about the second semi-finals, Tiafoe will be facing Spaniard Alcaraz in what promises to be an enthralling contest. The American Tiafoe became the first American to reach the US Open last four since Andy Roddick in 2006 and is now a serious title-contender. On the other hand, the 19-year-old Alcaraz beat Jannik Sinner in a five-set thriller to enter the last four. Overall, it promises to be an exciting battle as both the players will be eyeing to enter the final and return with their maiden Grand Slam title.

Here is all you need to know about the US Open 2022 match between Frances Tiafoe vs Carlos Alcaraz:

At what time will the US Open 2022 men's singles clash between Frances Tiafoe vs Carlos Alcaraz start?

The US 2022 men's singles semi-final clash between Frances Tiafoe vs Carlos Alcaraz will get underway at 4:30 AM IST on Saturday, September 10.

Where will US Open men's singles match between Frances Tiafoe vs Carlos Alcaraz be played?

The US Open 2022 men's singles semi-final match between Frances Tiafoe vs Carlos Alcaraz will be held at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Which TV channel will have the live telecast of US Open men's singles clash between Frances Tiafoe vs Carlos Alcaraz in India?

The semi-final of the US Open 2022 men's singles fixture between Frances Tiafoe vs Carlos Alcaraz will be available on Sony Six and Sony Ten channels.

How to catch the live streaming of the US Open 2022 men's singles match between Frances Tiafoe vs Carlos Alcaraz?

The live streaming of the US Open 2022 men's singles semi-final clash between Frances Tiafoe vs Carlos Alcaraz will be available on the Sony Liv app in India.