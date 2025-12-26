/Watch: Steve Smith stunned as Josh Tongue castles Australian stand in skipper in Boxing Day Test

It was a poor start for hosts Australia on the opening day of the Boxing Day Test. English bowlers were on song in the first session at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Having opted to bowl first after winning the toss, the decision by Ben Stokes proved right as Josh Tongue and Gus Atkinson enjoyed their outing by breaking the back of Australia’s batting order. However, it was the wicket of Australia’s stand-in skipper Steve Smith that caught the eye, which was the highlight reel at Tea on Day 1.

Smith stunned on Boxing Day

Asked to bat first, Australia were never in control of the situation and lost wickets at regular intervals in the opening session as they closed at 72/4 at the break. However, it was a delivery from Tongue that caught the eye in the opening session at the MCG. On the second ball of the 20th over, an in-swinging delivery from Tongue stunned Smith as it broke the defense of the Aussie stand-in skipper. The ball castled the stumps, surprising everyone in the stadium.

As a result, Smith had to return for 9 off 31 with Aussies struggling left, right and centre with the bat.

More to Follow...