Ashes 2023: Root, Bairstow knocks set-up thriller at Oval as Aussies set for big chase in final innings

The final Ashes Test is set for a thriller after England dominated Day 3 at the Oval as Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow helped the hosts to a commendable total. Going into the fourth day, Australia will have to chase a big total to win with six sessions still in hand. In the hot and humid conditions in London, Australia’s narrow 12-run lead was cut short before Stumps were called for Day 3 as England ended at 389/9.