Ashes 2023: Root, Bairstow knocks set-up thriller at Oval as Aussies set for big chase in final innings

London, UKEdited By: Aditya PimpaleUpdated: Jul 29, 2023, 11:12 PM IST

Ashes 2023: Root, Bairstow knocks set-up thriller at Oval as Aussies set for big chase in final innings Photograph:(Twitter)

Story highlights

Starting the day with the second innings, England’s opening pair of Zak Crawley (73) and Ben Duckett (42) led the foundation for a good start as they put a 79-run stand for the opening wicket. After Duckett’s dismissal, skipper Ben Stokes played a usefull knock and stitched a 61-run stand for the second wicket. However, Crawley could not convert his fifty into a hundred and was scalped by opposition skipper Pat Cummins.

The final Ashes Test is set for a thriller after England dominated Day 3 at the Oval as Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow helped the hosts to a commendable total. Going into the fourth day, Australia will have to chase a big total to win with six sessions still in hand. In the hot and humid conditions in London, Australia’s narrow 12-run lead was cut short before Stumps were called for Day 3 as England ended at 389/9.

Crawley leads the charge

More to Follow...

