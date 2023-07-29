Ashes 2023: Root, Bairstow knocks set-up thriller at Oval as Aussies set for big chase in final innings
Story highlights
Starting the day with the second innings, England’s opening pair of Zak Crawley (73) and Ben Duckett (42) led the foundation for a good start as they put a 79-run stand for the opening wicket. After Duckett’s dismissal, skipper Ben Stokes played a usefull knock and stitched a 61-run stand for the second wicket. However, Crawley could not convert his fifty into a hundred and was scalped by opposition skipper Pat Cummins.
Starting the day with the second innings, England’s opening pair of Zak Crawley (73) and Ben Duckett (42) led the foundation for a good start as they put a 79-run stand for the opening wicket. After Duckett’s dismissal, skipper Ben Stokes played a usefull knock and stitched a 61-run stand for the second wicket. However, Crawley could not convert his fifty into a hundred and was scalped by opposition skipper Pat Cummins.
The final Ashes Test is set for a thriller after England dominated Day 3 at the Oval as Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow helped the hosts to a commendable total. Going into the fourth day, Australia will have to chase a big total to win with six sessions still in hand. In the hot and humid conditions in London, Australia’s narrow 12-run lead was cut short before Stumps were called for Day 3 as England ended at 389/9.
Stumps on Day 3 🏏— ICC (@ICC) July 29, 2023
Australia rally back in the final session but England have a massive lead on the board 🙌#WTC25 | 📝 #ENGvAUS: https://t.co/AybW31movm pic.twitter.com/UiDv3h6BqW
Crawley leads the charge
trending now
Starting the day with the second innings, England’s opening pair of Zak Crawley (73) and Ben Duckett (42) led the foundation for a good start as they put a 79-run stand for the opening wicket. After Duckett’s dismissal, skipper Ben Stokes played a usefull knock and stitched a 61-run stand for the second wicket. However, Crawley could not convert his fifty into a hundred and was scalped by opposition skipper Pat Cummins.
More to Follow...