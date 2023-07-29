Virat Kohli can score as quickly as guys you call six hitters: Curtly Ambrose praises India legend

West Indies bowling legend Curtly Ambrose is a Virat Kohli fan. Having shed praises on India great earlier, Ambrose opines Virat might not be a six-hitter but can score as quickly as those batters who are recognised as ones. Ahead of the second ODI in Barbados on Friday, Ambrose detailed what separates Virat from the rest.

Virat completed his first away Test hundred since 2018 during the Test series against West Indies but didn't get to bat in India's five-wicket win over the hosts in the first ODI, as team management decided to alter the batting line-up only for young batters to go at the target.

Though fans didn't watch Virat bat, they saw him taking a blinder to dismiss Romero Shepard.

Meanwhile, speaking on the 'Khul ke' YouTube channel, Ambrose explained how Virat and India captain Rohit Sharma are different. He said while Rohit is an aggressive player and can accelerate whenever he wants, Virat is pleasant and easy on the eyes.

The lanky seamer added Kohli could also score quickly despite not being a natural six-hitter.

"Rohit Sharma, the skipper. Wonderful player...can be aggressive when he wants to," said Ambrose.

"(Kohli is) Very pleasant to watch, easy on the eyes, can score quickly without getting aggressive. He is not like a six-hitter per se. Not that he can't do it. He can score as quickly as guys you call six hitters. But wonderful player as well. He is great to watch," he added.

Kohli seeks milestone in Barbados

Virat is synonymous with milestones. The Indian legend has countless records to his name and is nearing another one in his favourite format - the ODIs. Kohli is just 102 runs away from completing 13,000 runs in One-Dayers, and with him being in top form, the right-handed batter can unlock yet another achievement in the second ODI itself.

Kishan, Kuldeep starred for India in 1st ODI

After winning the Test series 1-0, India looked to stamp its authority in white-ball cricket. They did so by winning the first ODI convincingly despite losing five wickets.

While bowling first, Kuldeep Yadav broke West Indies' back with a spell of 4/6, helping India dismiss the home team on a mere 114. Ishan Kishan, who was picked over Sanju Samson, made the most of his chance, hitting his fourth ODI fifty and guiding India to a five-wicket win.