Wife Sakshi provides latest update on MS Dhoni's knee injury, says 'he is recovering...' - WATCH

Former India captain MS Dhoni underwent surgery on his troubling knee following the end of IPL 2023. MS Dhoni's wife, Sakshi Dhoni, in a recent interaction with a set of fans during a movie screening, provided the latest update.

It's fair to say the grit and unwavering dedication MS Dhoni showed throughout the tournament while playing with the troubled knee is commendable. A fighter at heart, Dhoni, ensured he remained available for the team but also captained his side to the joint-most fifth IPL title, beating Gujarat Titans in a three-day rain-hit final in Ahmedabad.

Even during the tournament that many thought to be his last as a professional cricketer, Dhoni decided to keep his cards (retirement plans) close to his chest and instead gave his beloved fans a glimmer of hope of watching him return to the field for one last time next season in IPL 2024.

Upon being asked for the nth time by presenter Harsha Bhogle after the IPL 2023 final, Dhoni said this probably would be the best time for him to announce his retirement; but given how much love and support he received during the season, Dhoni would like to return for fans next season also.

"...It would take 6-7 months to decide. It will be more like a gift from my side. It’s not easy for me, but the way they have shown their love and affection, that’s something that I need to do," Captain MS said when asked about his retirement plans.

Here's what Sakshi said about MS Dhoni

In a viral video doing rounds on social media, a set of fans were recorded asking Sakshi about Dhoni's knee injury status, to which his wife said,

"He is recovering. He is in rehab."

Dhoni's brigade broke shackles with title win

MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings wasn't the best team on paper, and despite bagging some big names like Ben Stokes (injured during IPL 2023), they didn't look like making the final two.

However, with Dhoni on side, CSK supporters backed the former champions to beat the odds, and without much surprises, that only happened. With out of favour cricketers (Ajinkya Rahane and Shivam Dube) pulling up the socks at the right moment, Dhoni's CSK made the cut.

On the back of some incredible team performance, Chennai reached the finals, and during the all-important clash, they beat defending champions Gujarat Titans in a crucial chase by five wickets to win IPL 2023.