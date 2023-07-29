Tentative dates for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 announced, venues shortlisted for 20-team event

Next year's ICC Men's T20 World Cup will be co-hosted by former two-time winners West Indies and newcomers USA from June 4 to 30, 2024, per the latest reports. Cricket's apex body - the ICC, is understood to have inspected several venues in the USA that will stage international cricket matches for the first time.

While Florida remains the only venue that hosted cricket matches in the past, Morrisville, Dallas and New York are looked upon as other potential grounds.

Given Lauderhill in Florida is slated to stage the final two T20Is between India and West Indies in a fortnight, Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas, Church Street Park in Morrisville and Van Cortlandt Park in the Bronx, New York, are yet to get international venue status by ICC - something that is important to international cricket matches. Meanwhile, Morrisville and Dallas are currently hosting the inaugural edition of Major League Cricket (MLC) in the country.

In consultation with Cricket West Indies and the USA, the ICC will take the final call on the venues in the coming months.

Teams, format and Moto

The 20-team tournament will see hosts West Indies and the USA - the top eight teams at the previous edition - India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Australia, England, New Zealand, South Africa, and the Netherlands getting qualified directly for the Men's T20 World Cup 2024. Alongside them, Bangladesh and Afghanistan - on the virtue of their T20I rankings also made the cut.

Besides these 12 teams, three more, including Ireland and Scotland (for securing the top two spots in Europe Region Qualifier) and Papua New Guinea (PNG), made the list after guaranteeing a first-place finish in East Asia-Pacific Qualifier.

With 15 out of the 20 slots filled, the remaining five will get determined from Qualifiers from the Americas (for one spot), Africa (two) and Asia (two) in the coming months.

Meanwhile, unlike the format in the previous two editions, this tournament will see a new one in place. All 20 teams will get divided into groups of four, with each group containing five teams.

The top two teams from each group will advance to the Super 8 round, where four teams will again be placed into two groups, and the top two sides there will further move to the semis.

For those wondering why the USA got the hosting rights for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in 2024, the ICC has two major reasons behind it - with the first being the board finding North America has a potential future market, and second to push cricket's case to get included in the Los Angeles Olympic Games in 2028.