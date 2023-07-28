Ashes 2023: Australia earn slender 12-run lead as Cummins, Murphy frustrate England despite batting collapse
Having started the day at 61/1, Australia were trailing by 222 runs as they hoped to assert domination on Day 2. However, it was the brilliance of Joe Root that made the difference as he caught Marnus Labuschagne on 9 in the first slip. The one-handed brilliance was followed by a string of good spells by Ben Stokes’ men as Woakes scalped three wickets, while Mark Wood, Stuart Broad, and part-time spinner Joe Root ended with two wickets as well.
Visitors Australia earned a slender 12-run lead in the first innings of the final Ashes contest at Stumps on Day 2 as the hosts made a comeback in the contest. Aussie batters Pat Cummins and Todd Murphy frustrated England bowlers in the final session as they put up a 49-run stand for the ninth wicket. England however dominated the first two sessions as Stuart Broad, Chris Woakes and other pacers ran riot to break the back of Australian middle-order.
A solid day for Australia 👊#WTC25 | 📝 #ENGvAUS: https://t.co/c8rgkUSLhu pic.twitter.com/9pRTDqZffZ— ICC (@ICC) July 27, 2023
Australia collapse, then frustrate
Australia went from 91/1 to 185/7 in front of the lethal pace attack of England. However, Steven Smith held one end and scored 71 runs to guide his team past the 200-run mark. His dismissal in the 90th over then paved the way for Murphy and Cummins to build a partnership that frustrated the opposition. Finally, Australia were bowled out for 295 and led by 12 runs at Stumps on Day 2.
Can England stop Australia in the Ashes?
Not since 2001 have Australia beaten England in their backyard to win the Ashes and will look to do so heading into the Oval Test. The visitors currently lead the Ashes 2-1 and have already retained the holy grail with the draw in Manchester Test. A win for Australia will see them end the 22-year wait for an away Ashes win while a win or a win for England will see them draw the Ashes yet again. Not since 2011 has an away team won the Ashes when England got the better of Australia.
The hosts were at their fluent best in the Manchester Test, but rain played spoilsport which saw Australia retain the Ashes.
