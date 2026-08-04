/Transfer News: PL champs Arsenal close in on £80m deal for Newcastle’s Guimaraes

Premier League champions Arsenal stepped up talks with Newcastle United in a bid to sign Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaraes in an £80 million deal, according to reports in local media on Tuesday (Aug 4). Arsenal, who have reportedly had a £70 million offer rejected earlier, have now sent an improved bid. The Gunners are keen on landing Newcastle captain Guimaraes after opting against matching Chelsea's British record £117 million fee for England forward Morgan Rogers.

Last season for Newcastle, Guimaraes, 28, scored nine goals and produced eight assists across all competitions.

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Meanwhile, Newcastle, who signed Guimaraes for £35 million from Lyon in 2022, would like to avoid a repeat of the protracted transfer saga that concluded with Alexander Isak joining Liverpool just before the transfer deadline last year. The star striker effectively went on strike, refusing to take part in Newcastle's pre-season preparations last year, in a bid to force through his move to Anfield.



Former Magpies boss Eddie Howe, who quit as Newcastle manager last week, had admitted earlier in the close-season that he was concerned about losing Guimaraes.



After a holiday following Brazil's World Cup last-16 defeat against Norway in July, Guimaraes has linked up with Newcastle on the club's pre-season training camp in Spain. However, it looks increasingly unlikely he will be with the Magpies when they kick off their Premier League campaign at home to Liverpool on August 23.

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Arsenal will open their title defence against Coventry at the Emirates Stadium on August 21. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has not spoken publicly about his interest in Guimaraes, but said the club are "very active" and "very ambitious in what we want to do".



"We need to increase the competition internally. We need to make sure we identify the things that we don't have in the team," he said.