/'Beyond Question': Arsene Wenger welcomes decision to ditch Infantino's controversial World Cup deal

Renowned football manager Arsene Wenger is the latest and most high-profile name to bash FIFA President Gianni Infantino’s controversial plan to sell off stakes in the World Cup to private investors, calling it ‘absolutely necessary and beyond question.’ Working as FIFA’s chief of football development since 2019, Wenger questioned Infantino’s bizarre call on Tuesday (Aug 4).

Infantino wanted to sell the 20% stake in the World Cup through his FIFA Forward Enterprise; he even tried convincing all 211 FAs to back his idea, promising a $20 million starting bonus to each. The plan, however, sparked a barrage of criticism for Infantino and has been rejected by three continental confederations, forcing the Italian to ditch his divisive idea. UEFA, European football's governing body, even threatened to boycott the showpiece event and other FIFA competitions if Infantino tried pressing with it.

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"The recent events at FIFA deserve some clarity from my side," he said in a statement. "At FIFA, I am the Chief of Global Football Development. Together with my team, I oversee the data analysis of the game, the FIFA online training centre, the development of youth education through 60 academies across 60 countries where they are most needed, and youth competitions around the world.



"In addition, I am a technical adviser to IFAB. I was not involved in this strategic plan and first became aware of the project through media reports.

"The decision to withdraw the project was absolutely necessary and beyond question, because I firmly believe in an independent FIFA that serves our game with commitment, transparency, and integrity,” he added.

Infantino's seat under severe threat

Following a successful 48-team World Cup in North America, co-hosted by Canada, the US and Mexico, Infantino’s proposal fell flat, most importantly for him. Severe backlash forced several European associations to withdraw their support for Infantino in a bid to ensure he does not remain in power.

The current FIFA president is set to stand for re-election in March 2027 for a final term, needing 106 votes from FIFA's 211 members to win, which now appears like a distant dream.



Moreover, the Football Association of Wales (FAW) issued a statement on Monday (Aug 3) confirming it had withdrawn its support. The English Football Association is also believed to be writing to FIFA to confirm the change in its position.

