'Apologised to Virat Kohli,' says Ajinkya Rahane on Adelaide run-out incident

Stand-in captain of the Indian team Ajinkya Rahane on Friday said that he had apologized to Virat Kohli after the terrible mix-up which led to the Indian skipper getting run-out in the Adelaide Test against Australia.

Virat Kohli was all set to get his 28th century – fourth in Adelaide – but walked back to the pavilion after a mix-up with Rahane. Kohli’s deputy in Test cricket, Rahane called for a run but backed out after realizing the fielder was quick to get to the ball but with Kohli already there in mid-pitch, it was too late by then.

"After the end of day's play I went and said sorry to him (Kohli) but he was all okay, he was okay about it," Rahane said on the eve of the second Test in Melbourne.

"We both understood that the situation we were in, we were going well at that point, but such things happen in cricket, you got to respect that and you got to move forward."

Rahane also admitted that the run-out changed the momentum in favour of Australia. India were 188/3 in the first innings before the incident but were bundled out for 244.

"It was a really tough one, obviously we were going really well that moment, our partnership was good, and I could actually see that momentum going towards Australia after that run out," Rahane said.

However, India failed to cope up with the hammer blow and succumbed in front of the devastating Australian bowling attack. The visitors were bundled out for 36 in the second innings and went on to lost the match by eight wickets.

"We have got to back our basics, back our plans. We just had one bad hour so it is all about staying positive, backing your own ability and batting in partnerships. As a batting unit, that matters a lot: communication and batting in partnerships. We are focussing on that,” he added.