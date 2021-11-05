Anushka Sharma scores 52 runs in 88 balls: Fans react as BCCI's post goes viral on Twitter

Cricket fans on Twitter were left stumped after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)'s official women's team handle posted a tweet sharing cricketer Anushka Sharma's score from a game in the onging Womens Under 19 One Day Challenger Trophy. The cricketer shares her name with Bollywood superstar and Indian men's cricket team captain Virat Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma.

The Women's Under 19 One Day Challenger Trophy got underway in Jaipur on 2nd November with two matches being played on the opening day. BCCI Women's official Twitter handle was continuously providing updates from the matches but one tweet particularly caught the eyes of many.

"Anushka Sharma 52 runs in 88 balls (5x4, 1x6) India B 140/0 #U19ChallengerTrophy," tweeted BCCI Women and the post soon went viral with several fans noticing the funny side of it. Fans had a filed day sharing memes and jokes as they couldn't help but mention actor and producer Anushka Sharma's name in their responses.

Check out some tweets:

For a sec i thought bcci is trolling virat kohli — Pisces dude (@Deltaseira0318) November 2, 2021 ×

Wait...whaaatt... so..the wife plays for BCCI women team? Isn't she only a actress — Indika Bandara (@hmcindikab) November 2, 2021 ×

While Bollywood superstar Anushka Sharma commands a huge fan base across the country and is one of the most successful actors in the industry, young cricketer Anushka Brijmohan Sharma is making a name for herself on the cricket field.

Anushka hails from Madhya Pradesh and plays for her state team in the domestic circuit. She is currently leading the India B side in the Women's Under 19 One Day Challenger Trophy and has been making waves with her performances.

Anushka played a brilliant knock of 72 runs off 114 balls as she combined with opener G Trisha to help India B post 221 runs on the board against India A in their first game of the competition. India A were bundled out for 129 runs, in reply as they lost the game by a whopping 92 runs.