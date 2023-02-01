Antonio Conte health update: Tottenham coach to undergo surgery, know who could replace him as Spurs boss

Antonio Conte, the head coach of Tottenham Hotspur Football Club, will soon undergo surgery to get his gallbladder removed. The club revealed on Wednesday that Antonio Conte recently fell ill after severe abdominal pain. In its statement, Tottenham also revealed the cause of his bad health. Media reports hint Tottenham boss will surely miss Sunday’s match against Manchester City. Tottenham in a statement has said that “Antonio Conte will return following a period of recuperation.” The shocking news comes ahead of a busy month for the Tottenham club, which includes league contests against Leicester, West Ham, and Chelsea in addition to the San Siro leg of their last-16 Champions League match against Milan.

What happened to Antonio Conte?

Antonio Conte has been diagnosed with cholecystitis. It is a condition in which swelling and inflammation are experienced in the gallbladder. The Tottenham statement said, “Antonio Conte recently became unwell with severe abdominal pain. Following a diagnosis of cholecystitis, he will be undergoing surgery to remove his gallbladder today.” It’s still clear when Antonio Conte will return to action.

Who will replace Antonio Conte as Tottenham’s coach?

It’s not clear when Antonio Conte will come back to assume the role of Tottenham head coach. If he fails to return to action in near future, he might be replaced with Christian Stellini, Conte’s assistant.

Dispute between Antonio Conte and Tottenham club

The news of Antonio Conte’s illness comes days after Conte admitted to having some friction with the Tottenham club over his long-term future. He was seen venting his frustration after a 2-0 defeat against Aston Villa, the fourth loss in seven games played so far. He said that for the club to meet crazy expectations, it “needs to be signing two players worth £50-70m” every season to cope with the competitors.