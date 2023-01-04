Anrich Nortje reacts after Marnus Labuschange adjudged not-out over controversial catch in Aus-SA Test

A controversy erupted on the opening day of the third and final Test between Australia and South Africa, at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney. After opting to bat first, Australia were going strong at 130 for 1, in the second session, when Marnus Labuschagne (batting on 70) edged one, off Marco Jansen, and the ball went to the slip cordon with Simon Harmer holding onto a low catch. While the umpire Paul Reiffel sent the decision to the third umpire, his soft signal was out. After a lot of replays from the third umpire, Richard Kettleborough, from different angles, the decision was overruled with Labuschagne surviving eventually.

The Dean Elgar-led South African side had started celebrating before the decision went upstairs and were shellshocked by the final call. While it looked like Hammer had done enough to catch the ball, some angles suggested that some part of the ball was touching the ground. Eventually, Labuschagne was given not-out, upsetting the Proteas. Here's the video of the controversial catch:

Caught at slip! Or maybe not...



Marnus Labuschagne is not out on 70 #AUSvSA pic.twitter.com/OZ6N06fRZ6 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 4, 2023 ×

After the end of the day's play, with Australia 147 for 2, pacer Anrich Nortje gave his verdict with regard to the controversial catch. He said, "All of us thought it was out so I’m annoyed. I’m convinced it went straight in (to Harmer’s hands). I think when you look at the angles, to us, it looks like his fingers are underneath it. Unfortunately, we didn’t get that one and I think it would have been a big one at that stage."

Many other cricketers joined in and shared their take with regard to the controversial catch. England's Test captain Ben Stokes tweeted, "ICC should get rid off the soft signal and let the 3rd umpire who has all the technology to make the decision when the on field umpires send it upstairs, all the controversy is always around the soft signal given." India's former spinner Harbhajan Singh replied saying, "Absolutely waste of time (soft signals)what is the point giving a soft signal when you are referring it to the 3rd umpire anyways .. let the 3rd umpire give decision." Even former SA captain Faf du Plessis felt that the final decision should've gone in favour of the bowling side as the soft signal was out.