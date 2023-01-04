'England, Australia, NZ have...': Sangakkara hints Asian giants India, Pakistan & SL not favourites for ODI WC

2023 will see the return of the ODI World Cup. The showpiece event will be held after 2019 and India will host the marquee tournament for the first time as the sole hosts. Ahead of the tournament, to be played later this year, former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara has hinted that Asian giants such as India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka won't have it easy and can't be termed favourites given England, Australia and New Zealand have improved a lot while playing spin.

Speaking on a Star Sports show, Sangakkara pointed out that cricket changed the day that overseas nations learnt to tackle spin, something which wasn't the case around ten years back. "I think cricket's changed quite a lot since 2011, in those days I would say that in Asian conditions, it favours the subcontinental players. But over the years I think that England, Australia, and New Zealand have learnt to play spin a lot better than even the subcontinental sides," Sangakkara explained.

He further asserted that the likes of Glenn Maxwell and Jonny Bairstow can counter spin better than some of the subcontinental players. "You see a lot of reverse sweeps, paddle shots and sweeps, all of these new strokes using their feet. I think that has revolutionised the way we look at cricket in the subcontinent. IPL has helped a lot in terms of exposure as well," Sangakkara said on Star Sports.

Further, Sangakkara -- who led Sri Lanka to the 2011 ODI World Cup final and was part of the side's 2014 T20 World Cup triumph -- suggested India's core players should prioritise the 50-over format in this year. "ODI World Cup year, your players have to be the main focus and play a lot of ODI cricket. The rest should be rotated around the squad," Sangakkara added.