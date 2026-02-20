/'And I remember how...':Jonathan Trott bids emotional farewell as Afghanistan coach

Jonathan Trott became emotional during his final press conference as Afghanistan’s coach after their T20 World Cup 2026 clash against Canada at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Trott had been in charge of the team since 2022 and will step down after the tournament ends. During his time as coach, Trott change fortunes of Afghanistan team into one of the most exciting teams in the world cricket. The former England batter led them to a great campaign at the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup, where they beat Pakistan, England and Sri Lanka and also gave Australia a very close fight. In the last edition of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, Afghanistan reached the semi-finals after winning against New Zealand and Australia.

Following the win over Canada, Trott attended the post-match presentation, where most questions focused on his journey with Afghanistan cricket and the team’s future. Reflecting on his early days, especially his first tour to Ireland, Trott got emotional as he recalled recognising the immense talent within the squad.

"Well I just think and I could sit here and tell you so many stories of things that I've seen with my own eyes but in the talent, yeah - I said I didn't want to get upset. I just remember my first trip when we were in Ireland and I just saw things that just realised that these boys are so talented and focused."

"And if you just us to add a little bit of structure to the mindset, professionalism and the high standards that we hold ourselves to, not individuals but we hold each other to those high standards and professionalism. I remember seeing Ibra for the first time, I remember seeing Azmat for the first time, I remember seeing Gurbaz for the first time and thinking, what amazing players. Let's try and build on what we've got, this natural raw talent. Cool, thanks. And let's see where we can get to. We had the names Mujeeb, Nabi, Rashid, all these guys. But it's just one of those things. And I remember how chaotic that first tour is to where we are now is chalk and cheese," said Trott.

He further explained that, unlike players from bigger nations, Afghan cricketers do not always get regular coaching or modern training centres while training. Still, they compete strongly on the world stage and people now expect them to reach semi-finals and finals. Trott said this shows their strength, talent and ability to handle the pressure.

"Players need so much credit because the level they operate at and the advantages and the things that they're afforded as youngsters to develop their skills and their passion for the game. They operate at such a high level compared to what they're afforded compared to other countries, but yet they can come on this stage and compete and almost people expect us to be in the semifinals and finals, which I find amazing that they can do that, handle the pressure, but also the background, they don't have the sort of day-to-day coaching that young players have, academies and facilities and all these things and schooling," added Trott.

Before the Canada match, captain Rashid Khan praised Trott for his work with the team. Ibrahim Zadran also dedicated his Player of the Match award to the outgoing coach.

Trott thanked all his players and said he respects them greatly and added that he had far more coaching support during his own career than they did. Even after leaving his role, he said he will continue to support the team and hopes they keep succeeding.