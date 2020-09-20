Ambati Rayudu not being in World Cup squad was 'injustice', says Harbhajan Singh

The season opener of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday was nothing short of a thriller. Ambati Rayudu made a sensational comeback to professional cricket as he smashed a match-winning 71 to help CSK bag their first win of the tournament.

Harbhajan Singh, who opted out of IPL 2020 due to personal reasons, has said that it was “injustice” that Rayudu was dropped from the Indian squad for the ICC World Cup 2019 while adding sometimes selectors need to keep aside age and look at the talent and form.

Trending: IPL 2020: Action in pictures as 'grand festival' of cricket starts in UAE

While Faf du Plessis and Sam Curran played crucial knocks for CSK, it was Rayudu who stood tall despite struggling a bit after coming on early to bat.

Harbhajan told Sports Tak, "It will be less however much you appreciate Rayudu. I feel there was an injustice done to him when the World Cup team was picked. He should have been definitely there on that team. But he has shown again in this match, how much ability he has and that age is on one side and talent is also something that needs to be looked at."

ALSO READ: IPL 2020: Jos Buttler to miss Rajasthan Royals' season opener vs CSK

Harbhajan further praised the CSK bowling attack, especially Piyush Chawla, who restricted scoring by MI after the Rohit Sharma-led side went off to a flyer. "I would like to praise the bowling attack, the manner in which all the bowlers have bowled, especially Piyush Chawla, who conceded so few runs and took the big wicket of Rohit Sharma and restricted a big team like Mumbai Indians to a score of 162 runs.

CSK will next take on Rajasthan Royals at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Tuesday.

