IPL 2020: Jos Buttler to miss Rajasthan Royals' season opener vs CSK

In what comes as a massive blow to Rajasthan Royals (RR), English wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler will miss RR’s opening clash against Chennai Super Kings in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. Buttler travelled separately with his family to the UAE and as a result he will have to undergo the mandatory six-day quarantine period before he is allowed to play a match.

Buttler confirmed the development on Sunday during Rajasthan Royals’ Instagram live session. The swashbuckling batsman had missed most of England’s limited-overs matches against Australia due to family commitments.

While the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has slashed the quarantine period to 36 hours as England and Australian players had travelled from one bio-secure bubble in the UK to another in the UAE. However, as Buttler travelled separately, he will have to undergo the six-day quarantine period.

Meanwhile, Buttler was hopeful that English all-rounder Ben Stokes will be able to join the Rajasthan Royals squad at some point in time during the course of IPL 2020. Stokes missed the majority of English summer as he wanted to be with his family in New Zealand, and hasn’t provided any update on whether he will play in the IPL 2020. He is yet to join the RR squad in UAE.

In the recently concluded T20I series against Australia, Buttler played two matches and scored 44 and 77 helping England seal the series. In 33 matches where Buttler has played after his first stint with RR, the Englishman has scored over 1000 runs at a blistering strike-rate of 125.