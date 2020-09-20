Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab Preview: Iyer vs Rahul in Dubai as exciting sides clash

Delhi Capitals (DC) are all set to lock horns against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on Sunday as two exciting sides face each other with an aim to start their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 campaign with a win. Both DC and KXIP have some match-winners in their ranks with superb blend of overseas and domestic talents.

Many experts and pundits have had both DC and KXIP in their top four team prediction and the encounter promises to be a thriller in Dubai.

In head-to-head clashes, Kings XI Punjab have a slight advantage over the Delhi outfit with 14 wins to their name in comparison to DC’s 10. In IPL 2019, it was all equal as both the teams won a match each but it was DC who finished in the playoffs spot.

IN PICS: IPL 2020: Action in pictures as 'grand festival' of cricket starts in UAE

While DC have the likes of Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant in their ranks when it comes to batting, KXIP boast the likes of KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Glenn Maxwell and Nicholas Pooran.

The bowling department also looks better than last season for both the franchises, with DC having the likes of Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra among others. Whereas, KXIP have Mohammed Shami, Chris Jordan, Sheldon Cottrell, Ravi Bishnoi in their squad among many others.

Interestingly, both DC and KXIP have had much better success when chasing and given the dew factor, the captain winning the toss will opt to bowl first.

ALSO READ: IPL 2020: Ishant Sharma picks up injury before DC's opener vs KXIP

It is not easy scoring in Dubai International Stadium and a score of around 160-170 is expected from the match.

Expected Playing XI

Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shimron Hetmeyer, Axar Patel, Marcus Stoinis, R Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Daniel Sams

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (c&wk), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Mandeep Singh, Krishanappa Gowtham, Chris Jordan, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammad Shami, Ishan Porel

