IPL 2020: Ishant Sharma picks up injury before DC's opener vs KXIP

Delhi Capitals (DC) have been dealt with a massive blow as veteran pacer Ishant Sharma has reportedly injured himself in the training just ahead of their opening Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 encounter against Kings XI Punjab at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai. And it is likely that Ishant may have to spend a longer time in the sidelines.

According to Cricbuzz report, Ishant has injured his back during a training session ahead of DC’s match against KXIP in Dubai. Ishant had only returned in February to play the Test series against New Zealand after recovering from an ankle injury before ending up hurting the same ankle again.

Delhi Capitals, in Ishant’s absence, would look to use either of Harshal Patel, Mohit Sharma or Avesh Khan to spearhead the pace attack with Kagiso Rabada.

DC might go ahead with Marcus Stoinis or Keemo Paul along with Rabada and Shimron Hetmyer in the playing XI as the presence of Amit Mishra and Ravichandran Ashwin allow them to tweak their line-up. The presence of Axar Patel is an added advantage.

Nonetheless, Ishant missing the first match of the season will be a huge blow for Delhi Capitals and it would be interesting to see how Shreyas Iyer copes with the pressure.

Talking about the bio-secure bubble and the challenges it brings, Iyer on Saturday said:

“It’ unusual for all of us and it is a challenge. Being in the bio-secure bubble is very different. But we are trying hard to follow the rules and do activities keep ourselves entertained. We will be later briefed today on what are the dos and don’ts for celebration on the field. Among all this, we will certainly miss all the excitement and adrenaline that fans bring to the match inside the stadium,” Iyer told reporters in a virtual press conference.

