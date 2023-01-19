All that has happened so far in the protest by the Indian wrestlers against the top wrestling body

The Indian wrestlers on Thursday continued their protest against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and its President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for a second consecutive day.

During the protest, Communist Party of India(Marxist) leader Brinda Karat approached the stage but was quickly shut down for attempting to 'politicise' the issue.

Indian Olympic medalist Bajrang Punia requested the CPI(M) leader to not come on the stage after she remained insistent on holding the microphone and giving a speech.

“Madam, I request you to please come down. Please don’t politicise the protest. This is the wrestler’s protest. Please get down from the stage,”

It took repeated requests from Punia and other wrestlers to finally get Karat off the stage.

Meanwhile, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took to Twitter to support the protest.

"Our players are the pride of the country. They bring laurels to the country by their performance at the world level. The players have made serious allegations of exploitation against the Wrestling Federation and its president. The voices of these players should be heard. Allegations should be investigated and appropriate action taken," tweeted Vadra in Hindi.

Delhi Commission for Women issued a notice to the sports ministry and demanded the city police to file a case.

BJP sends its mediator

Later in the day, Babita Phogat, a former Olympian, and a BJP member arrived at the protest site and attempted to mediate between the players and the Sports Ministry.

"I'm a wrestler first. The BJP government is with the wrestlers. I have heard instances of abuse in my career as well. There is no smoke without fire," said Phogat.

“I have assured them that the government is with them. I will try that their issues are resolved today."

Allegations levelled by the wrestlers

Notably, Indian wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and others sat on a 'Dharna' (protest) on Wednesday at Jantar Mantar in the capital city of New Delhi to disclose the shoddy dealings of the federation.

During the press conference, Phogat and Malik accused the federation President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexual harassment while Punia alleged severe mismanagement in the players' training.

“Women wrestlers have been sexually harassed at national camps by coaches and also the WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh," said Phogat.

"Some of the coaches appointed at national camps have been sexually harassing women wrestlers for years. The WFI president is also involved in sexual harassment."

WFI president denies allegations

After being put on the spot, WFI President Singh refuted all charges and defended himself by saying that he could be 'hanged' if the allegations against him were proven true.

“Is anyone saying that the WFI has sexually harassed a wrestler? Only Vinesh has said it. Has anyone come forward and said that they personally have been sexually harassed? Even if one wrestler comes forward and says that she has been sexually harassed, that day I can be hanged," he said.

SAI intervenes

Afterwards, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) issued an official statement demanding an explanation from the WFI on all charges within the next 72 hours.

“Taking cognisance of the protest staged by wrestlers, including Olympic and CWG medalists, in Delhi today and a press conference in which wrestlers have levelled serious charges of sexual harassment of women wrestlers by the President and coaches of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and of mismanagement in the functioning of the federation, the Sports Ministry has sought an explanation from WFI on the allegations and directed it to furnish a reply within the next 72 hours."

As the wrestlers continue their protest, SAI has cancelled the Women National Wrestling Coaching Camp that was scheduled to start on January 18 in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, with participation of 41 wrestlers and 13 coaches.

(With inputs from agencies)