All-rounder Ellyse Perry becomes first Australian woman to pick up 300 wickets

All-rounder Ellyse Perry became the first Australian woman to take 300 international wickets during a pink-ball Test match against India on the Gold Coast on Saturday (October 02). Perry dismissed India's Pooja Vastrakar (13) off the third delivery of the 143rd over just before the umpires called for dinner break on day three of the four-day Test to reach the milestone.

Perry is currently third on the list of women with the most wickets, behind India's Jhulan Goswami (337) and England's Katherine Brunt (301).

ALSO READ | Pakistan can beat India: Waqar Younis makes bold prediction ahead of T20 World Cup clash

In ODIs, Perry has scored 3,135 runs along with 152 wickets. While in the shortest format, the all-rounder has 1,243 runs along with 115 wickets.

The 30-year-old is also the first woman with the double of 5000 runs and 300 wickets in international cricket.

THERE IT IS 💫



Congratulations to Ellyse Perry for taking 300 international wickets! #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/pxUiXmUjbe — Australian Women's Cricket Team 🏏 (@AusWomenCricket) October 2, 2021 ×

During the match, Australia's score read 143/4 after 60 overs in their first innings — trailing the visitors by 234 runs with six wickets in the bag at stumps.

Perry and Ashleigh Gardner were unbeaten on 27 and 13 respectively. The Aussies are still 85 runs behind the follow-on target.

For India, Jhulan scalped the wickets of both Aussie openers — Beth Mooney and Alyssa Healy.

That's stumps on day 3!



Ellyse Perry (27*) and Ash Gardner (13*) looked steady and we trail India by 234 runs.



Scorecard: https://t.co/L292GHhVNS #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/Usgn6XBQ6h — Australian Women's Cricket Team 🏏 (@AusWomenCricket) October 2, 2021 ×

Earlier, resuming the second session on 359/7, Stella Campbell trapped Deepti Sharma in front as the Indian walked back after scoring 66 off 167 balls.

After a very entertaining 15 balls in the second session, Mithali Raj declared India's first innings at 377.