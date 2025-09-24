/Alexander Bublik matches Carlos Alcaraz for THIS rare ATP feat. Details inside

Kazakh tennis player Alexander Bublik has joined an elite group this season by winning titles on all three major surfaces: grass, clay, and hard courts. Remarkably, he has achieved this despite not yet winning a Grand Slam, a feat that only world no. 1 Carlos Alcaraz achieved earlier this year. Bublik’s latest victory at the Hangzhou Open added to his impressive list of titles in 2025.

The 28-year-old won all four of his matches without dropping a serve, ending off an outstanding week with a 7-6(4), 7-6(4) win over qualifier Valentin Royer in the final. This victory marked his fourth title in just three months and solidified his place among the ATP elite.

What makes this achievement even more remarkable is that Bublik is now one of only two players in 2025 to win titles on all three surfaces—grass, clay, and hard courts. His Halle Open victory in June came on grass, followed by titles at the Swiss Open (Gstaad) and Austrian Open (Kitzbuhel) on clay. The Hangzhou Open was played on hard courts, completing the trio of surfaces.

Bublik now joins Spain's Carlos Alcaraz in achieving this incredible feat. Alcaraz, the world No. 1 and US Open champion, won titles on all three surfaces this year as well. He captured the Rotterdam, Cincinnati and US Open titles on hard courts, while his Monte Carlo, Rome and French Open wins came on clay. Moreover, Alcaraz also triumphed at the Queen’s Club on grass.