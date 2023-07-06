Suryakumar Yadav’s appointment as vice-captain praised by Akash Chopra

Former India cricketer Akash Chopra has lauded selectors for appointing Suryakumar Yadav as the vice-captain of India for the T20I series against West Indies. The Indian cricket team is now in Barbados for the two-match Test series against West Indies. On Wednesday, the 15-member squad for the T20 series was also announced. In the absence of senior players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya will lead the T20I team against West Indies and Suryakumar Yadav will be his deputy. Supporting this decision, Akash Chopra said Suryakumar Yadav comes “with a lot of cricketing experience”.

Akash Chopra said, “Giving him the vice-captaincy is right because of the way he has performed. It's not just the seniority in the side but he has come with a lot of cricketing experience. He has been a late bloomer slightly but vice-captain, I think a very good choice.”

Also read: French police raid PSG boss Nasser Al-Khelaifi over lobbyist's torture claims Some maiden T20I call-ups Team India has been announced for the T20 series against West Indies. Hardik Pandya will lead the T20 team, while Suryakumar Yadav will be his deputy. IPL superstars Yashasvi Jaiswal and Tilak Verma have been given their maiden T20 call-ups. However, KKR’s Rinku Singh is not part of the Indian squad this time. Senior players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have been rested.

India Squad for IND vs WI T20: Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Verma, Surya Kumar Yadav (vc), Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Avesh Khan, and Mukesh Kumar. India's T20I squad: Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Surya Kumar Yadav (VC), Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya (C), Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar. — BCCI (@BCCI) July 5, 2023 × Also read: Feels like Hardik Pandya will lead Team India in 2024 T20 World Cup as well, says former Indian opener Selection committee to be headed by Ajit Agarkar Some changes have also happened in the selection committee. Chetan Sharma was replaced by former India cricketer Ajit Agarkar as the chief selector. And this is the first team selected by the selection committee headed by Agarkar.