Ahmedabad's Motera Stadium to host India vs England Test match, confirms Jay Shah

Ahmedabad's Motera Stadium, the largest cricket stadium in the world, will be the day-night Test between India and England on February 24. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah on Thursday confirmed the news. He also said that the four-match Test series will commence from February 7.

“The first Test will start from February 7 and the day-night Test will be played in Ahmedabad at the Motera Stadium from February 24,” said Shah while inaugurating Gujarat Cricket Association’s indoor academy for young cricketers.

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly earlier said that India will host England for a full-fledged tour of four Tests, three ODIs, and five T20Is.

Shah has now also revealed that the five T20Is will also be held in Ahmedabad. “5 T20I matches will be played in Ahmedabad’s Motera stadium,” he said.

Five T20I against England will help Virat and Co. prepare for the upcoming T20 World Cup which is set to be played in India in October-November.

The Indian team is currently in Australia where they recently won the three-match T20I series. Now the side would be in action in the four-match Test series, starting from December 17 in Adelaide.

(Inputs from ANI)