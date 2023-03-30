Ahead of IPL 2023, RCB star Virat Kohli shares his Class 10th Marksheet; post goes viral

Virat Kohli Class 10th Marksheet: Virat Kohli was last seen on the cricket field during the India-Australia home ODI series. He will next be seen on the 22-yard cricket strip during the forthcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 edition, which kicks off on March 31 in Ahmedabad. The 34-year-old will once again represent the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), who are yet to win the elusive trophy in the showpiece event.

Ahead of RCB's season-opener, where they host the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the M Chinnaswammgy Stadium on April 02 (Sunday), Kohli shared his Class 10 report card on Koo app and the post has gone viral in no time.

The former Indian captain posted a photo of his Class 10th mark sheet and wrote, "It's funny how the things that add the least to your marksheet, add the most to your character." As soon as the RCB star batter shared the post, it soon became the talk of the town on the internet. Here's the post:

Irrespective of how he was as a student, Kohli has become a superstar of world cricket. Debuting in 2008, he soon climbed up the ladder to become India's main batter post the retirements of stalwarts such as Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag. To date, he remains one of India's main batter across formats and has scored over 22,000 international runs along with 75 centuries. The right-hander also led India from late 2014 till early 2022 and took the side to the 2019 ODI World Cup, 2017 Champions Trophy and 2021 ICC World Test Championship (WTC) finals.