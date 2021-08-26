After Serena, Venus Williams withdraws from US Open

After Serena, Venus Williams has become the latest tennis star to withdraw from the US Open on Wednesday. The 41-year-old took to social media to share the news.

"Not the best news from Serena and I today," Venus said. "I too am unable to play the US Open. It's super, super, super disappointing.

She revealed that the main reason behind her withdrawal was her leg injury.

"Having some issues with my leg all this summer and I just couldn't work through it. Tried my best here in Chicago but i just was unable to figure out the equation. This time I just couldn't make any miracles work."

For the first time since 2006, Venus Williams will skip the American Grand Slam. She won the coveted Grand Slam in 2000 and 2001.

Earlier, Serena Wiliams took to Instagram and said that she has withdrawn from US Open that is scheduled to commence next week.

"After careful consideration and following the advice of my doctors and medical team, I have decided to withdraw from the US Open to allow my body to heal completely from a torn hamstring," she wrote on Instagram.

The Williams sisters join the likes of defending men's champion Dominic Thiem, plus Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, in pulling out of the American Grand Slam. 22-year-old Sofia Kenin also withdrew from the Grand Slam after testing positive for the COVID-19.