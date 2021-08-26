Tennis ace Sofia Kenin withdraws from US Open after testing positive for COVID-19

Sofia Kenin has become the latest tennis star to pull out of the US Open. The fifth-rank Tennis player took to Twitter to share the "disappointing news" on Wednesday.

Kenin revealed that she had tested positive for the dreaded coronavirus and will not be taking part in the year's last Grand Slam.

“Fortunately I am vaccinated and thus my symptoms have been fairly mild,” Kenin wrote. “However I have continued to test positive and thus will not be able to compete at the US Open next week.”

"I plan to spend the next several weeks getting healthy and preparing to play well this fall," Kenin posted Wednesday. "Thank you all for supporting me."

“I plan to spend the next several weeks getting healthy and preparing to play well this fall,” Kenin posted Wednesday. “Thank you all for supporting me.”

Kenin has not played since a second-round loss at Wimbledon after sustaining a foot injury.

The 22-year-old won 2020 Australian Open and was the runner-up at the French Open later last year. Her best showing at the US Open is a fourth-round finish last year.

The American Grand Slam will commence on Monday. Williams sisters, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and defending champ Dominic Theim have also withdrawn from the tournament citing injuries.