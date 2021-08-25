American tennis star Serena Williams withdraws from US Open

American Tennis star Serena Wiliams has withdrawn from US Open that is scheduled to commence next week. Williams has become the latest name to join the elite list.

She joins the likes of defending men's champion Dominic Thiem, plus Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, in pulling out of the American Grand Slam.

The 39-year-old took to social media and revealed the reason behind her withdrawal from year's last Grand Slam.

"After careful consideration and following the advice of my doctors and medical team, I have decided to withdraw from the US Open to allow my body to heal completely from a torn hamstring," she wrote on Instagram.

"New York is one of the most exciting cities in the world and one of my favourite places to play - I'll miss seeing the fans but will be cheering on from afar.

"Thank you for your continued love and support. I'll see you soon."

Serena Williams sustained the injury in her right leg during the Wimbledon, earlier this year, due to which she was forced to withdraw. She had a teary exit from the tournament.

"I was heartbroken to have to withdraw today after injuring my right leg," Williams wrote on Instagram.

"My love and gratitude are with the fans and the team who make being on centre court so meaningful. Feeling the extraordinary warmth and support of the crowd today when I walked on - and off - the court meant the world to me."

Recently, Austria's Dominic Thiem said that will not defend his US Open title after having to pull out of the hardcourt major with a wrist injury, the world number six said.

Thiem, who suffered the injury in June at the Mallorca Open and was also forced to skip the grasscourt major at Wimbledon, said on Twitter that he will miss the rest of the 2021 season.