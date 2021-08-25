Australian government evacuates at-risk sportswomen from Taliban-controlled Afghanistan

The Australian government have stepped in and have evacuated several sportswomen and athletes from Afghanistan that is now under the control of the Taliban, the global football players' union said on Tuesday.

With the Taliban seizing power in Afghanistan, the fate of women in the nation became a major concern. Taliban rule is based on Sharia Laws, which would have a negative influence on women's rights in the country.

Afghanistan's former women's football team captain, Khalida Popal, said that some women had been beaten and heard gunshots as they fled.

She took to Twitter and posted a picture of a group huddled together in an aircraft, and another showing them walking on the tarmac with bags on their backs.

"The 75 players and some family members are out of Afghanistan," she wrote.

"Sleepless nights, being on the call all the time answering questions. Handling media, motiving players to keep fighting & not give up even there were gunfires, they were beaten. Was tough."

The International Federation of Professional Footballers (FIFPro) said the evacuated Afghan sportswomen had been "in a position of danger" and "many athletes" were still at risk.

A statement on FIFPro's website expressed gratitude for the Australian government's evacuation efforts.

"These young women, both as athletes and activists, have been in a position of danger and on behalf of their peers around the world we thank the international community for coming to their aid," FIFPro said in the statement.

FIFPro did not say what the final destination of the women was, although the union tweeted on Sunday that several countries and groups were involved.

"We are grateful for the assistance of governments, military and human rights groups who are collaborating closely with us to evacuate women footballers and other athletes from Afghanistan."