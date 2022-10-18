After BCCI's Asia Cup decision, PCB threatens to withdraw from 2023 ODI World Cup: Report

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chief Jay Shah -- who is also BCCI Secretary -- confirmed on Tuesday (October 18) that the 2023 Asia Cup won't happen in Pakistan as India won't be travelling to the neighbouring country, given the strained political relations between both nations. While the ACC is yet to discuss the matter in detail and decide on the venue, it has been confirmed that the next edition of the continental tournament will once again be held at a neutral place; as was the case for this year's edition.

Following Jay Shah's revelation, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has reportedly threatened to pull out of the 2023 ODI World Cup, to be held in India, if India do not travel to Pakistan for the 50-over Asia Cup next year. "The PCB is now prepared to take hard decisions and play hardball because it is also aware that the ICC and ACC events will have to face commercial liabilities and losses if Pakistan does not play India in these multi-team events," a senior PCB source told PTI.

"The PCB is wondering in what capacity has Jay Shah given the statement that the ACC will look to relocate the Asia Cup to UAE out of Pakistan because the hosting rights were awarded by the executive board of the ACC not the President," the PCB source further asserted.

After the comments from Shah, which came after BCCI's 91st Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Mumbai on Tuesday, the PCB are considering to pull out of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) membership. Further, PCB chief and former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja is also planning to call for an immediate meeting of the Asian cricket's governing body in Australia.

"One option under consideration will be to pull out of the ACC as the PCB believes the ACC was formed to promote and develop cricket in the region and forge unity among the member nations. But the President of the ACC is going to give statements like these, there is no use for Pakistan to remain in the body," the source added.

Talking about the senior men's cricket team of India and Pakistan, both will lock horns in the upcoming Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup 2022 edition, in Australia, at the MCG, Melbourne on October 23 (Sunday).