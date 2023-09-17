ACC announces $50,000 reward for groundstaff in Sri Lanka for tireless efforts in Asia Cup 2023
Story highlights
The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has decided to reward Cricket Sri Lanka (CSL) and its ground staff for their tireless efforts during the Asia Cup 2023. The ACC announced $50,000 for the groundstaff as they helped the tournament to be a success story despite heavy rain wreaking havoc throughout the Sri Lankan leg of the Asia Cup. The Asia Cup 2023 has been continually halted by rain even in the final on Sunday, September 17 as India would later run riot with ball after Mohammed Siraj’s match-winning spell.
ACC rewards SLC
“Big Shoutout to the Unsung Heroes of Cricket! The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) and Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) are proud to announce well-deserved prize money of USD 50,000 for the dedicated curators and groundsmen at Colombo and Kandy.
“Their unwavering commitment and hard work made the Asia Cup 2023 an unforgettable spectacle. From pitch perfection to lush outfields, they ensured the stage was set for thrilling cricket action. This recognition highlights the critical role these individuals play in cricket's success. Let's celebrate and honour their yeoman services!” he added,” ACC Chairman Jay Shah wrote on his X handle.
