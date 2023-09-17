ugc_banner

ACC announces $50,000 reward for groundstaff in Sri Lanka for tireless efforts in Asia Cup 2023

Colombo, Sri LankaEdited By: Aditya PimpaleUpdated: Sep 17, 2023, 05:44 PM IST

ACC announces $50,000 reward for groundstaff in Sri Lanka for tireless efforts in Asia Cup 2023 Photograph:(Twitter)

Follow Us

Story highlights

The ACC announced $50,000 for the groundstaff as they helped the tournament to be a success story despite heavy rain wreaking havoc throughout the Sri Lankan leg of the Asia Cup. The Asia Cup 2023 has been continually halted by rain even in the final on Sunday, September 17 as India would later run riot with ball after Mohammed Siraj’s match-winning spell.

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has decided to reward Cricket Sri Lanka (CSL) and its ground staff for their tireless efforts during the Asia Cup 2023. The ACC announced $50,000 for the groundstaff as they helped the tournament to be a success story despite heavy rain wreaking havoc throughout the Sri Lankan leg of the Asia Cup. The Asia Cup 2023 has been continually halted by rain even in the final on Sunday, September 17 as India would later run riot with ball after Mohammed Siraj’s match-winning spell.

×

ACC rewards SLC

trending now

“Big Shoutout to the Unsung Heroes of Cricket! The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) and Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) are proud to announce well-deserved prize money of USD 50,000 for the dedicated curators and groundsmen at Colombo and Kandy.

“Their unwavering commitment and hard work made the Asia Cup 2023 an unforgettable spectacle. From pitch perfection to lush outfields, they ensured the stage was set for thrilling cricket action. This recognition highlights the critical role these individuals play in cricket's success. Let's celebrate and honour their yeoman services!” he added,” ACC Chairman Jay Shah wrote on his X handle.

More to Follow…

recommended stories

recommended stories

RELATED

Asia Cup: Mohammed Siraj runs riot for India in summit clash with six-fer, beat SL to clinch eighth title

I am not going to deny it: Quinton de Kock on franchise cricket prompting him to announce ODI retirement at 30

Asia Cup: Mohammed Siraj takes four wickets in over, five-for in 16 balls vs Sri Lanka in final - WATCH

Topics