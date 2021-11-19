AB de Villiers announces retirement from all forms of cricket, ends his stint with RCB in IPL

South African legend AB de Villiers has announced his decision to retire from all forms of cricket. De Villiers had quit international cricket in May 2018, sending shockwaves around the cricket fraternity at the time, but had continued to ply his trade in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and other T20 competitions around the globe.

However, the legendary batter has now decided to part ways from all forms of cricket, effectively ending his stint in the IPL with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). A consistent performer over the years in the IPL, De Villiers signs off from the IPL as one of the greatest of all time.

"It has been an incredible journey, but I have decided to retire from all cricket. Ever since the back yard matches with my older brothers, I have played the game with pure enjoyment and unbridled enthusiasm. Now, at the age of 37, that flame no longer burns so brightly," De Villiers wrote in a tweet while announcing his decision.

It has been an incredible journey, but I have decided to retire from all cricket.



Ever since the back yard matches with my older brothers, I have played the game with pure enjoyment and unbridled enthusiasm. Now, at the age of 37, that flame no longer burns so brightly. pic.twitter.com/W1Z41wFeli — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) November 19, 2021 ×

De Villiers, who has played 114 Tests, 228 ODIs and 78 T20Is in his illustrious career, had announced his decision to quit international cricket in 2018 just months ahead of the start of the 2019 ODI World Cup. Though, he continued travelling around the world to take part in T20 competitions and remained a vital cog in the RCB line-up.

Earlier this year, De Villiers had expressed his desire to come out of retirement and don the Proteas jersey one last time to represent South Africa in the recently-concluded T20 World Cup 2021. However, his comeback didn't materialise but the 37-year-old did turn up for RCB in the second leg of IPL 2021 in the UAE.

De Villiers thanked his RCB teammates and support staff for their efforts and the extensive support throughout his playing days in India. He also thanked the teammates and members of staff of the other teams he turned up for in India and South Africa.

"I would like to thank every teammate, every opponent, every coach, every physio and every staff member who has travelled the same path, and I am humbled by the support I have received in South Africa, in India, wherever I have played," said De Villiers.

Also Read: Explained! Why Tim Paine has stepped down as Australia's Test captain 4 years after sexting scandal

De Villiers played for Delhi Capitals and RCB in the IPL. He had joined RCB in the 2011 season and represented the side for over ten years. The Proteas great played a total of 184 matches in IPL, amassing 5162 runs at an average of 39.70 with the help of 40 half-centuries. He signs off as the sixth-highest run-getter in the history of IPL.